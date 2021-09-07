Enbridge Acquiring Moda Midstream; Advances U.S. Gulf Coast Strategy

Enbridge Inc. has entered into a definitive purchase agreement with EnCap Flatrock Midstream to acquire Moda Midstream Operating, LLC for US$3.0 billion in cash, subject to closing adjustments.

