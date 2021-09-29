TransGlobe Drills, Completes Trio Of Cardium Wells

TransGlobe Energy Corporation successfully drilled, completed, and equipped one two-mile and two one-mile horizontal wells in the northern area of its Cardium reservoir extension at South Harmattan, first identified by the 2-20 well in 2019.

