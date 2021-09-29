PGS Completes 2021 Canada Acquisition And Prepares First Data

PGS, on behalf of the PGS-TGS joint venture, acquired over 10,000 square kilometres of 3D GeoStreamer data offshore Newfoundland and Labrador between May and September this year.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more