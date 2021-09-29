Line 3 Replacement Project ‘Substantially Completed’

Enbridge Inc.’s Line 3 replacement has reached “substantial completion” and the company has set an in-service date of Oct. 1.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more