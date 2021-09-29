Indigenous Participation In Latest Canadian LNG Proposals Breaking New Ground

The Cedar LNG and Ksi Lisims LNG projects are breaking new ground in allowing Indigenous people to participate in developments that could have a huge impact on their communities, while also serving as a counterpoint to LNG developments in the U.S., says a doctoral student at the University of Calgary.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more