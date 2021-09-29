Enbridge Shaping Its Future Through New Energies Team And New Partnerships

Enbridge Inc. continues to push forward and increase its efforts to adapt to the global energy transition and the newly-minted New Energies team and strategic industry partnerships will go a long way in shaping the company’s future, says president and CEO Al Monaco.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more