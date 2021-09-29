Blueberry River Negotiations Continue To Play Out In Northeast B.C.

As the complex negotiations between the Blueberry River First Nations, other Treaty 8 nations, and the British Columbia provincial government continue to play out, industry in the region — which includes virtually all players in the Montney — continue to await resolution in the hope of determining the go-forward playing field.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more