Questerre Files Application For Carbon Storage Reservoir Test

Questerre Energy Corporation has filed an application with the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resource in Quebec to test a reservoir for carbon storage potential.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more