Announcement: Century Auctions and ClubBid.com are holding an Absolute Public Online Oilfield Equipment Auction!

Featuring:

3-Stage Compressors, Reciprocating Compressors, Separators, Dehydrators, Flare Stacks, Mud Chillers, Decompression Systems, Free Water Knock Outs and Much More!

All of these assets can be found in Day 3 of our Absolute Public Online Foothills Consignment Auction on ClubBid.com, closing on Thursday, September 30th at 10 am (MDT)!

View, Join & Bid on Day 3 (Oilfield) Lots Here: https://bit.ly/3kyEBhZ

Let’s take a closer look at some of the assets in this auction:

Lot #9995: 2019 Ram 250 HP Driven Howden XRV 204 110 Mud Chiller

The Startec Mud Chiller can be safely and effectively used in drilling applications where drilling fluid consistency and temperature could impact your drilling results.

The Howden Mud Chiller can improve your results by:

Reducing overall drilling time

Preventing sloughing

Reducing drill temperature

Preventing permafrost thaw

Within this self-contained oilfield skid/building, the Startec Mud Chiller utilizes a Howden XRV 204-110 Compressor, a 250HP Ram Motor, an Alfa Laval glycol heat exchanger and an Alfa Laval spiral heat exchanger for 210 to 300 tons of refrigeration, 330 to 500 F.

Mud Pump: Gorman Rupp, 3—6 m3/m

Controls: Logix/Moeller Control system, VFD Controlled

Condenser fans & Mud Pump, and automatic

This Asset is located in Calgary, AB. For more information, please call Keith Hambrook at (403) 512-2504.

Click Here to View, Join & Bid on Lot #9995: The 2019 Ram 250 HP Driven Howden XRV 204 110 Mud Chiller… https://bit.ly/3AFjrEp

Lot #0083: 2001 Nusco 200 BBL DW Tank c/w 16" Separator

16” 1440 psi separator package c/w integral 200 bbl double wall tank.

Includes:

Methanol tank

Dressed 3-Phase

2” Junior Meter Run

Manufactured in 2001

Sweet service

This Asset is located in Medicine Hat, AB. For more information, please call Keith Hambrook at (403) 512-2504.

Click Here to View, Join & Bid on Lot #0083: 2001 Nusco 200 BBL DW Tank c/w 16" Separator… https://bit.ly/3EM3Sgx

Lot #9990: 2012 CIP/LeRoi Recip Compressor Package c/w Electric Driver

Electric Driver is 100 HP, 480/3/60 – 200 AMP

Building has MCC portion divided off main compressor area which includes air compressor

This Asset is located in Calgary, AB. For more information, please call Keith Hambrook at (403) 512-2504.

Click Here to View, Join & Bid on Lot #9990: 2012 CIP/LeRoi Recip Compressor Package c/w Electric Driver… https://bit.ly/2W7u9EF

Bidding for this auction is already open and starts closing on Thursday, September 30th, 2021 at 10 am (MDT).

You can view, join & bid on this auction here…https://bit.ly/3kyEBhZ

For additional information and to schedule viewing times, please call or text our sales rep. Keith Hambrook at (403) 512-2504.