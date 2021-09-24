Absolute Public Online Oilfield Equipment Auction!
3-Stage Compressors, Reciprocating Compressors, Separators, Dehydrators, Flare Stacks, Mud Chillers, Decompression Systems, Free Water Knock Outs and Much More!
Lot #9995: 2019 Ram 250 HP Driven Howden XRV 204 110 Mud Chiller
The Startec Mud Chiller can be safely and effectively used in drilling applications where drilling fluid consistency and temperature could impact your drilling results.
The Howden Mud Chiller can improve your results by:
- Reducing overall drilling time
- Preventing sloughing
- Reducing drill temperature
- Preventing permafrost thaw
Within this self-contained oilfield skid/building, the Startec Mud Chiller utilizes a Howden XRV 204-110 Compressor, a 250HP Ram Motor, an Alfa Laval glycol heat exchanger and an Alfa Laval spiral heat exchanger for 210 to 300 tons of refrigeration, 330 to 500 F.
Mud Pump: Gorman Rupp, 3—6 m3/m
Controls: Logix/Moeller Control system, VFD Controlled
Condenser fans & Mud Pump, and automatic
This Asset is located in Calgary, AB. For more information, please call Keith Hambrook at (403) 512-2504.
Lot #0083: 2001 Nusco 200 BBL DW Tank c/w 16" Separator
16” 1440 psi separator package c/w integral 200 bbl double wall tank.
Includes:
- Methanol tank
- Dressed 3-Phase
- 2” Junior Meter Run
- Manufactured in 2001
- Sweet service
This Asset is located in Medicine Hat, AB. For more information, please call Keith Hambrook at (403) 512-2504.
Lot #9990: 2012 CIP/LeRoi Recip Compressor Package c/w Electric Driver
- Electric Driver is 100 HP, 480/3/60 – 200 AMP
- Building has MCC portion divided off main compressor area which includes air compressor
This Asset is located in Calgary, AB. For more information, please call Keith Hambrook at (403) 512-2504.
