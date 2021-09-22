Tourmaline Hikes 2021 EP Capital Spending Program

Tourmaline Oil Corp.’s 2021 EP capital program has been increased to $1.375 billion with the 2H 2021 increase focused on liquids business/production increases and related liquids margin improvements, and the modest acceleration of drilling activities.

