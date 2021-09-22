Secure Energy Announces Notices Of Partial Redemption Of Notes

Secure Energy Services Inc. has delivered conditional notices of redemption to holders of its outstanding US$400 million aggregate principal amount of 11 per cent senior second lien secured notes due 2025.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more