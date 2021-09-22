NGIF Announces Over $700,000 In Funding To Advance Technologies For Upstream Natural Gas Industry

Emissions monitoring, methane mitigation, waste-heat utilization, fuel switching, and carbon capture utilization and storage projects are receiving funding from NGIF Industry Grants through its Round 6 Competition.

