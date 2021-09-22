Gattinger Election Series Part 3: Canada At A Hinge Point On Energy And Climate: Five Recommendations For The New Federal Government

Canadians woke up yesterday to much the same picture in Parliament as they did when they went to bed: a minority Liberal government with the Conservatives in official opposition, and both the Bloc and NDP holding the balance of power.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more