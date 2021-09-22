Freehold Closes Equity Financing

Freehold Royalties Ltd. has completed its previously announced bought deal equity financing, issuing 19.07 million subscription receipts at a price of $9.05 per subscription receipt for gross proceeds of approximately $173 million, which included the full exercise of the over-allotment option granted to the underwriters.

