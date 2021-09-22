Develop A Stakeholder Engagement Strategy That Aligns With ESG Deliverables

While stakeholder engagement has always aligned with good governance, there is a heightened focus on ESG reporting and consultation that is bringing it into the spotlight.

It is important to remember that stakeholder engagement is foundational to every aspect of your organization – reputation, risk, and opportunities, and should be a priority regardless of the work you are doing or reporting.

“With ESG reporting increasingly becoming an expectation of the investment community, it is also a platform for stakeholders to get the ‘full story’ on how organizations are performing against their peers, and demonstrating their commitment to sustainability,” said Carolyn Moore-Robin, principal owner of CMR Consulting Inc.

“Audiences are no longer accepting a regulated consultation process as the only way to be communicated and/or engaged with,” said Moore-Robin. “People want to learn, understand and be part of the decision making on things that impact them directly and/or value-based.”

"Audiences are no longer accepting a regulated consultation process as the only way to be communicated and/or engaged with," said Moore-Robin. "People want to learn, understand and be part of the decision making on things that impact them directly and/or value-based."

The course is designed for executive and management level leaders including senior executives focused on ESG integration with stakeholder relations as part of their ‘social’ performance.

“It’s critical for organizations to understand the importance of being reactive and responsive in a changing environment when it comes to the needs of their various audiences,” said Moore-Robin. “With a strategic engagement plan as their foundation, it allows not only for proactive mitigation steps to occur, but also assists with planned reactions so decisions align to values and focus on achieving clear outcomes.”

“Attendees will learn to evaluate what is in place at their organization, identity gaps, and develop a plan forward,” said Moore-Robin.

“This will help to improve engagement practices and internal collaboration, leverage opportunities, and direct reporting efforts towards creating stronger relations resulting in a competitive advantage,” she said. “It will also provides insights as to the risk of poor engagement and equip you with the right tools to lead teams.”

The course will deliver clarity on business rationale and provide insights to create a more effective plan and team to meet the needs of your organization. Attendees will learn to identify and mitigate social risk, develop a stakeholder engagement strategy to grow competencies, and create strong relationships, develop policies and procedures for planning, understand social risk, set direction, and define deliverables that manage stakeholder expectation.

Moore-Robin has worked in the energy sector for 35 years, including leading engagement in multiple sectors, and working with a variety of stakeholder and Indigenous groups. She has led numerous projects, created engagement plans, developed efficiencies, training, and resources, and reduced risk through implementing issues management tactics, including situations with strong opposition from protesting groups.

