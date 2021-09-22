B.C. Oil And Gas Regulator Names New CEO

Michelle Carr will be the new CEO and commissioner at the BC Oil and Gas Commission (OGC) following an extensive national search and review of both internal and external candidates led by the organization’s board of directors.

