Altura Private Placement Oversubscribed

Altura Energy Inc.’s brokered private placement of subscription receipts of the company at a price of 18 cents per subscription receipt has been oversubscribed and accordingly, it has received subscriptions for an aggregate of 136.11 million subscription receipts for gross proceeds of $24.5 million.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more