The DOB Backstory: Husky Oil Canada Announces Plans For New Office Building And Towering Spire In Downtown Calgary

This week’s DOB Backstory comes from a Dec. 13, 1965 edition of the Daily Oil Bulletin. Husky Oil Canada Ltd. plans new office building and towering spire in downtown Calgary.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more