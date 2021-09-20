Greenfire Closes Strategic Acquisition Of JACOS

Greenfire Acquisition Corporation (GAC) closed the acquisition of Japan Canada Oil Sands Limited (JACOS), which includes a 75 per cent working interest and operatorship of the Hangingstone expansion site.

