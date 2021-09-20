Enbridge Gas In Binding Open Season For Long-Term Transportation Service From St. Clair (DTE) And/Or Bluewater To Dawn

Enbridge Gas is holding a binding open season for C1 transportation services from St. Clair (DTE) and/or Bluewater to Dawn starting Nov. 1, 2023 for a minimum of five years.

