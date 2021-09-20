EDP Renewables, TC Energy In Long-Term Agreement To Add 297-Megawatt Wind Farm To Alberta

EDP Renewables SA (EDPR) and TC Energy Corporation have executed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for 100 per cent of the output of the 297-megawatt (MW) Sharp Hills Wind Farm, located in the Special Areas municipality near the hamlets of Sedalia and New Bridgen in Alberta.

