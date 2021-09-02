Wavefront Enters Global Two-Year, Renewable Equipment Rental Agreement

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. has entered into a global equipment rental agreement with a multi-national oilfield services company for the global distribution of the company’s Powerwave-branded well stimulation technology, effective Sept. 1, 2021.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more