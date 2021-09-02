Prairie Lithium Planning Exploration Program To Prove Up Resource

As oil and gas companies cut back on exploration, a Saskatchewan-based company is planning a busy year ahead, exploring and drilling for lithium-enriched brines on its 220,000 acres in the Williston Basin of southeastern Saskatchewan.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more