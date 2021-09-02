Know A Rising Star In Canadian Oil And Gas? Nominate Today!

The Daily Oil Bulletin, Fluor Canada, and geoLOGIC systems are searching for the best and brightest in the Canadian oil and gas industry to be our Rising Stars of 2021.

We need your help to find worthy candidates! Nominees will be judged based on a range of criteria, including professional achievements, experience, leadership and community involvement.

We’ll profile our Rising Stars – earth scientists, engineers, financial wunderkinds, and business luminaries – in a special feature series the Daily Oil Bulletin and JWNenergy.com this October.

Click here to nominate YOUR Rising Star.