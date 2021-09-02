CSUR Presents Geothermal 101 Course, Sept. 7

Conventional Geothermal Energy Development Meets Oil and Gas

Green, baseload (dispatchable) conventional geothermal electrical generation and thermal energy is a hot topic around the globe as governments grapple with getting to net zero by mid-century. Those of you based or working in Alberta may have been hearing about geothermal over the past couple of years as a renewal energy source that is an excellent fit for Alberta's workforce and infrastructure; even the Minister of Energy and the Premier of Alberta have even been tweeting about geothermal. But what really is conventional geothermal and how does it fit into Alberta's rich oil and gas heritage and continued extraction plans? Is this the moment for the oil and gas industry to pivot? What is the difference between geoexchange and conventional geothermal? Where do closed-loop heat pumps fit into the mix? What about co-generation?

There is a lot of misunderstanding of what conventional (i.e., wide bore deep wells 2 km and deeper) geothermal is and is not. This two-hour presentation including time for Q&As will cover a wide range of aspects of geothermal, starting with the basics – what it is and what it is not. The session will examine what a deep geothermal heat and power development needs for commercial success in a sedimentary basin, and specifically in the Alberta portion of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. We will then review the geothermal potential of Alberta discussing topics such as exploration and early drilling risk. A comparison between geothermal and oil and gas well bores and completions will be covered, including flow rates required for electrical generation. How the resource is managed over time and how injection strategies are key to longevity of the development.

A holistic view of geothermal development will also be presented, showing the synergies and connections between the extraction of thermal energy, and any contained hydrocarbons and/or metallic or industrial metals. Also, to be delved into, is how geothermal developments can aid in carbon sequestration, creating projects that obtain carbon credits, but can also be carbon negative. Investment in carbon zero to carbon negative geothermal projects will support industries that are already facing opposition and will soon be required to be net carbon zero in order to obtain international financing.

PRESENTER: Catherine Hickson PhD, P.Geo. from Alberta No. 1

Location: Zoom Webinar

Date/Time Information: Tuesday, September 07, 2021 (from 10h00 to 12h00pm) – Mountain Time

