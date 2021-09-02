Consortium That Includes Pacific Canbriam And Macquarie Completes Landmark Responsibly Sourced Gas Agreement

A consortium of energy and commodities market participants has collaborated to execute the first-ever Responsibly Sourced Gas (RSG) supply agreement to use the Xpansiv Digital Fuels Registry to validate and register the gas’s origin, energy content and methane intensity, all derived from independent data source

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more