Global Energy Show ‘Postponed’ Given Alberta Government COVID Measures

In response to the Alberta government’s announcement of a state of public health emergency related to COVID-19 this week, “and in line with our commitment to your safety, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the Global Energy Show 2021,” organizers said today.

“We know how important this show is to our global energy community, and we did not take this decision lightly. Planning is underway for 2022 with themes and ideas to continue our mission of shaping the future of energy at North America's most important energy event,” GES said in a statement.

The 2022 Global Energy Show will take place June 7-9, 2022 at the BMO Centre.

“To our loyal exhibitors, delegates and attendees from around the world, rest assured your bookings will be transferred to 2022.”