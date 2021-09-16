Blueberry River Seeks ‘Suspension’ Of NEBC Connector Regulatory Process

The Blueberry River First Nations (BRFN) filed a letter with the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) seeking to suspend the approval process for the NEBC Connector project.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more