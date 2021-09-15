Tidewater Midstream Closes Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option On Tidewater Renewables IPO

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. has issued an additional 735,000 common shares at the offering price (see below) pursuant to the over-allotment option granted by the company to the underwriters in connection with the offering, for additional gross proceeds of $11.02 million.

