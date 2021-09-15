Obsidian Allocated SRP Funding For Well Clean-Up

Obsidian Energy Ltd. has been allocated an additional $6.9 million of Alberta Site Rehabilitation Program (SRP) support through Periods 7 and 8 allocations, bringing total support from the ASRP to over $35 million.

