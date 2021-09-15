Search
No New Wells Approved Last Month In B.C.; Province And BRFN Continue To Work On Interim Decision-Making Plan

No new wells were approved in British Columbia in August, as the province continues to work with the Blueberry River First Nations (BRFN) on a way to improve and modernize provincial processes that recognize and respect their treaty rights.

