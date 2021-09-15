Capex Trends: ‘More Optimism’ In Energy Sector, Alberta Says In Fiscal Update

The latest guidance report from the Daily Oil Bulletin, which features announcements made in August 2021, also reports the Alberta government believes there is “more optimism” in the province’s oil and gas sector and that capital spending is expected to continue to rise from pandemic lows.

