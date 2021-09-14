Cenovus Closes US$1.25 Billion Offering Of Senior Notes

Cenovus Energy Inc. has completed a public offering in the United States of US$1.25 billion in senior notes, consisting of US$500 million of 2.650 per cent senior unsecured notes due 2032 and US$750 million of 3.750 per cent senior unsecured notes due 2052.

