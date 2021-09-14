Avanti Energy Closes $1.5 Million Strategic Financing

Avanti Energy Inc. has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing to a single, strategic subscriber to raise gross proceeds of $1.5 million from the sale of 882,352 common shares of the company at a price of $1.70 per common share.

