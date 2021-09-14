Analysis: Why Is It Important To Have A Cohesive Hydrogen Plan In Canada?

Hydrogen is attracting a lot of attention. And for good reason. As a clean energy carrier, hydrogen is going to play an important role for countries to help achieve their net zero goals. Over the past couple of years, governments have released hydrogen-specific policies. Canada released its hydrogen strategy last December.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more