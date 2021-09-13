Trican Boosts Capital Spending Outlook As It Expands Fleet Of Low Emissions Fracturing Fleet

Trican Well Service Ltd. will expand its fleet of next generation, low emissions fracturing equipment by upgrading a second set of existing pumping equipment with CAT Tier 4 dynamic gas blending (DGB) engines.

