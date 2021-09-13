Tamarack Valley Continues With Clearwater Consolidation

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. recently closed the acquisition of 53 net sections of highly prospective Clearwater lands which included approximately 400 boe/d of heavy oil production for total consideration of $36 million.

