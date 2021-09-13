National Coalition Of Chiefs (NCC) Hosting Energy And Natural Resource Summit, Sept. 19–20

The National Coalition of Chiefs is a community of pro-development First Nation Chiefs that advocate for the development of oil and gas resources in their communities. The NCC’s mandate and purpose was developed through comprehensive dialogue, meetings and consideration of best practices with the intent of creating a national organization focused on creating mutually beneficial relationships among First Nations, and industry leadership.

And that’s why on Sept. 19–20, they will be hosting their annual Energy and Natural Resource Summit at the Grey Eagle Resort on the Tsuut’ina Nation.

This is their landmark conference and is an important opportunity for industry leaders to meet with pro-development First Nation Chiefs to bridge the gap and be able to work together to get projects going and completed.

Indigenous communities often rely on natural resources to provide positive benefits for their communities, fight on-reserve poverty, and retain their ability to protect their land.

In fact, the natural resource industry is one of the largest suppliers of jobs in these often-remote communities.

The oil and gas industry consistently continues to employ more workers who identify as Indigenous.

According to PetroLMI, 13,900 self-identified Indigenous Peoples were directly employed in the oil and gas industry, a rise of 26 per cent from 2014. This means that more and more Indigenous peoples are finding meaningful, high-paying employment.

Those who work in oil and gas extraction and in pipeline transportation can expect a median income of $144,034 and $142,883, respectively.

Companies have also spent billions on procurement from Indigenous-owned businesses.

These are just some of the many reasons that groups like the National Coalition of Chiefs believe that partnerships with the oil and gas industry and the development of natural resources can help defeat on-reserve poverty.

