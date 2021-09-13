Crescent Point Outlines Preliminary 2022 Capital Plans

Crescent Point Energy Corp. is expecting to generate annual average production of 131,000 - 135,000 boe/d in 2022 based on development capital expenditures of $825 - $900 million.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more