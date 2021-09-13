Search
Upstream

Cardium Activity Continues At A Modest Pace Compared To Other Plays, But Still Has Lots To Give

Although activity in the Cardium play in central Alberta is showing signs of rebounding slightly from a slowdown in recent years, it faces some challenges when compared to other plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin such as the Montney, Clearwater and Charlie Lake, says Patrick O’Rourke, an analyst with AltaCorp Capital Inc.

Continue Reading.
Start a Free Trial

Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.

Start a free trial Start your free trial

Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits:

  • 3X Daily News Briefs
  • Oilsands Data
  • Interactive Data Dashboards
  • Infographics
  • And more

Your company may have purchased an enterprise-wide subscription for the Daily Oil Bulletin.

Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.

Got It!