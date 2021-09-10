SRP Indigenous Roundtable A Good Learning Experience For All Concerned: IRC Director

Alberta’s Site Rehabilitation Program (SRP) Indigenous Roundtable has represented something of a “learning opportunity” for the provincial government, working in partnership with the Indian Resource Council of Canada (IRC), as well as Indigenous communities and businesses, according to Steve Saddleback.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more