SRP Helps Create Alberta Jobs; OFS Has Difficulty Finding Workers: PetroLMI Report

Increased well closure activity due to the Site Rehabilitation Program (SRP) and other financial incentives helps create and sustain thousands of jobs across the province, while also contributing to responsible resource development, says a newly-released PetroLMI report, which also suggests the SRP is contributing to OFS worker shortages.
