Spud Highlight For Q2 2021 Reported In geoXPLORER

As reported in the latest edition of the geoXPLORER newsletter, spud highlights during the second quarter of 2021 include three exploration wells drilled by Aspenleaf Energy in the Leduc area targeting the Nisku (16-28, 04-16, and 16-14).

