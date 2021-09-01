Spartan Delta Closes Velvet Deal, Announces Tuck-In Deep Basin Acquisition

Spartan Delta Corp. has closed its previously announced acquisition of Velvet Energy Ltd., a privately held light-oil Montney producer with operations primarily in the Gold Creek, Karr and Pouce Coupe areas of northwest Alberta.

