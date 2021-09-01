Perpetual Announces Results Of Special Meeting of Shareholders

Perpetual Energy Inc. says it received the overwhelming approval of its shareholders for the plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) involving Perpetual, the shareholders of Perpetual and Rubellite Energy Inc.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more