Impact Assessment Agency Invites Comments On Bay Du Nord Environmental Report

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) is inviting the public and Indigenous groups to comment on the draft environmental assessment report for the Bay du Nord development project, which includes the agency's conclusions and recommendations regarding the potential environmental effects of the project and their significance, the proposed mitigation measures, and the follow-up program.
