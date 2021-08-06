PETRONAS Partners With ITOCHU On Blue Ammonia Feasibility Study In Alberta

PETRONAS Energy Canada Ltd., ITOCHU Corporation and a local midstream company, have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore the feasibility of producing blue ammonia in Alberta “as a safe and cost-effective method to export hydrogen from Alberta’s Industrial Heartland to Asian markets.”

