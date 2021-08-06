Ensign’s Revenues Up 9%, Canadian Operations Benefitting From Montney Activity

Ensign Energy Services Inc. generated second quarter revenue of $212.3 million, a nine per cent increase from revenue of $194.8 million during the comparable period last year.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more