Kelt’s Production Up For Q2

Kelt Exploration Ltd.'s average production for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was 19,592/d, up four per cent from average production of 18,860 boe during the first quarter of 2021 and up 19 per cent from average production of 16,476 boe during the fourth quarter of 2020.

