Enerflex Sees New Bookings As Positive Sign In Q2; Revenue Falls For The Quarter

Enerflex Ltd. expects operator capital spending to increase as fundamentals improve in the back half of 2021 and into 2022 — a trend reflected in the company’s bookings, which have improved steadily since Q2 2020.

